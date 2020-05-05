Goodway Technologies commercial dry steam cleaner

Company: Goodway Technologies

Website: www.goodway.com

Equipment Snapshot: Goodway Technologies has announced the newest addition to its dry steam cleaning solutions with the introduction of the GVC-1502-VAC commercial dry steam cleaner. The GVC-1502-VAC combines the power of high-temperature chemical-free steam to clean and sanitize with an integrated wet vacuum to leave surfaces dry.

The CE certified commercial dry steam cleaner provides continuous steam production at 290°F to effectively clean bacteria, fungus, mold, mildew, and other microorganisms. The high pressurized steam reaches even the smallest cracks and crevices, where other cleaning methods and tools aren’t effective. The natural properties in the steam loosen Dirt, grease, and grime and leave surfaces natural sanitized.

“One of the biggest benefits of the GVC-1502-VAC is the versatility that it offers facility maintenance personnel in a time when thorough cleaning is more critical than ever before,” said Tim Kane, president of Goodway Technologies. “Keeping any environment clean and sanitized is critical to the safety and health of all occupants, and this solution makes it easier because it can be used for applications from the manufacturing floor to general surfaces in the break room and beyond.”

The GVC-1502-VAC can be used in a variety of environments, including worktables, seats, carts, beds, carpets, desks, door handles, and a large selection of other surfaces. It’s also effective on HVAC components, such as coils, diffusers, blower vents, and more.

Dry steam cleaning continues to grow in popularity for the industrial market as an effective and efficient cleaning and sanitation solution. With dry steam, there are no chemicals and a minimal amount of water required. It produces as little as 5 percent moisture content, making it an effective solution for environments that are water-sensitive or where wet cleaning is not preferred. While the dry steam uses minimal amounts of water, the GVC-1502-VAC includes the vacuum to remove residual water for applications where moisture is unacceptable.

Product features:

Stainless steel construction provides long life.

The in-operation refillable water tank allows for continuous steam.

Stainless steel boiler, no depressurization needed after use.

User-adjustable dry vapor-steam pressure.

Integrated wet vacuum leaves surfaces clean.

Multiple cleaning tools make it ideal for flat surfaces, cracks, and crevices.

For more information on Goodway’s complete line of facility maintenance equipment, visit www.goodway.com or call 1-800-333-7467.