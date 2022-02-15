Company: Bonnie & Pop
Website: www.bonnieandpop.com
Introduced: November 2021 & January 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $35.99-$59.99
Product Snapshot: Bonnie & Pop recently released its Pink & Deluxe Chocolate Gift Sets.
Deluxe:
- Indulge in more than two pounds of assorted truffles. Including chocolate-covered OREOs, Belgian pretzels, and Grahams. Also includes chocolate peanut clusters, milk chocolate almond clusters, white chocolate butter pecan clusters, chocolate peanut butter square, chocolate peppermint patties, white chocolate pretzel clouds, pecan snappers, dark chocolate coconut haystacks, sea salt caramels, double dark silk shells, English Toffees, and pecan meltaways.
- Each chocolate arrives individually wrapped to promote hygiene safety, freshness, and cleanliness for sharing. Keepsake tin is a remembrance long after the occasion and snacks are gone.
- SRP: $59.99. Released in November 2021.
Pink:
- Gift basket arrives with more than a pound of assorted milk, dark, and white truffles. Pamper them with flavors including: milk butter pecan patties, cashew clusters, pretzel clouds, pecan snappers, sea salt caramels, English toffee, peppermint patties, Bavarian pretzels, double silk truffles, coconut haystacks, and peanut clusters.
- SRP: $39.99. Released in January 2022.