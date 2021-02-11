Company: Ferrara

Website: www.ferrarausa.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Starting in January 2021, Ferrara—in partnership with Ferrero—expanded its cookies portfolio in the specialty cookies category.

Ferrara will introduce a European favorite, Delacre Fine Belgian Assorted Cookies, to the U.S. market, and will also re-introduce the iconic Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies, known for their signature blue tin.

Both brands have been holiday favorites in the specialty cookies category in Europe and U.S. markets. With the recent brand responsibility, Ferrara is going beyond the holidays to leverage the power of the brands to expand and reposition them for everyday enjoyment throughout the year.

Highlights of Ferrara’s plans include: