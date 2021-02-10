Company: Campbell Soup Co.

Website: www.kettlebrand.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.89

Product Snapshot: Last week, Kettle Brand introduced two new bold flavors to their Krinkle Cut Potato Chip line-up: spicy Habanero Lime, and decadent Truffle & Sea Salt.

Krinkle Cut Potato Chips are known for their bigger, bolder crunch and signature ridged-cut that holds even more complex, layered flavor.

The two new flavors will also debut in bright redesigned Krinkle Cut packaging, alongside two returning fan-favorite flavors, Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper and Dill Pickle, which will also don the new look.

Habanero Lime will hit shelves first at Whole Foods. All four flavors will roll out to additional retailers including Kroger, Publix and Albertsons later this winter in 5-oz bags for $2.99 and 8.5-oz bags for $3.89.