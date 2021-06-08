Company: Hain Celestial

Website: www.terrachips.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: TERRA Chips has launched three new flavors, Sour Cream & Onion, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Screamin’ Hot, bringing three new ways to make vegetables irresistible, as each chip is made with real vegetables, seasoned and crisped to perfection.

Now available at select retailers, there’s a TERRA vegetable chip for everyone. Sour Cream & Onion is a snacking favorite, combining classic creamy flavor with savory onion. Sea Salt & Vinegar offers perfectly seasoned chips with a balance of tangy vinegar. For those looking for something spicy, the Screamin’ Hot variety brings the heat.

"TERRA chips are an exciting and innovative way to bring vegetables to traditional snacking," said Deana Sabatino, vice president and general manager at Hain Celestial. "Consumers are looking for fun, fresh ways to snack and TERRA chips offers beloved flavors with vegetables made irresistible.”

The brand polled consumers to see what they wanted next from TERRA and found so much passion for flavor variety that they decided to launch three new TERRA flavors to market.

TERRA Sour Cream & Onion, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Screamin’ Hot chips are available in 5-ounce bags at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

For more than two decades, TERRA has been offering unique vegetable chips. TERRA Chips started with two chefs who wanted to bring their imaginative flavor ideas to snacks. The passion for exploring new flavors and ways to make vegetables taste irresistible remains today.