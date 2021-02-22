Company: HERZA Schakolade

Website: herza.de/en

Ingredient Snapshot: When foods need to be “free from,” sugar is often the focus. More and more, consumers are choosing products that don’t contain household sugar, be they fitness foods like muesli or treats like ice cream, desserts, snacks or baked goods. People want alternative sweeteners, ideally from natural sources, like coconut flower sugar. Also known as palm sugar, this natural sweetener is derived from the flowers of the coconut palm and is popular with consumers. With its malty, caramel-like flavor, it harmonizes perfectly with chocolate. HERZA Schokolade proves this with its new “Inspired by nature” organic product line. The chocolate pieces in eight exciting flavor compositions show how varied the combination of chocolate and coconut flower sugar can be.

The product line focuses on chocolate pieces with very diverse fruit components, like creamy milk chocolate with banana flakes that give a crunch effect in the mouth. The dark chocolate leaves with sour cherry powder are an unusual combination, with the powder giving the full-flavored chocolate a tart fruity note. A perfect addition for ice cream and snack mixes are the chopped dark chocolate pieces with fruity raspberry pieces and vanilla. The dark chocolate cubes with light ginger notes and a hint of lemon are a real innovation in chocolate pieces. Another new item is the dark chocolate leaves with their robust cocoa note, refreshing orange oil and crunchy cocoa cores. The new creamy milk chocolate chips are a nice contrast, with coffee and cardamom for a flavor explosion from 1001 Nights.