Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.sunbeltbakery.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods recently announced that it is relaunching Sunbelt Bakery Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars. These chewy granola bars will make their way to store shelves in late February 2021.

Several years ago, Sunbelt Bakery offered an Oatmeal Raisin variety. When it was discontinued, consumers relentlessly reached out through social media and our consumer care line asking McKee Foods to make their favorite flavor again. This granola bar treat features plump, sun-dried raisins and chewy oats that brand lovers rave about! These individually-wrapped bars are a convenient snack for on-the-go or snacking at home with your family.

Consumers will be able to easily spot the purple cartons with the iconic Sunbelt Bakery orange circle brand logo at the top on retail store shelves and displays. Each box is 8.27 oz with eight individually-wrapped bars inside. The suggested retail price is $2.79.