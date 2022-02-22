Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.sunbeltbakery.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods just made an announcement that is likely to generate excitement in both the human and panda communities. Sunbelt Bakery has launched its new Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars.

“We’re thrilled to add this new flavor to our product offering,” said Tara Wiese, Sunbelt Bakery brand manager. “Sunbelt Bakery is all about bringing new ideas, unexpected flavors and more tasty FUN at an affordable price to the granola category. What’s more fun than pandas?!”

Featuring a group of playful pandas (is there any other kind of panda?) on a bright blue and green box, this new flavor combines the bakery-fresh taste of a Sunbelt Bakery chewy granola bar with delicious white and chocolate chips. Like all of Sunbelt Bakery’s granola bars, they’re made with whole grains, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no preservatives.

Wiese added, “That’s why Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars are more than a just a fun treat. They’re a convenient snack you can feel good about sharing with your family, any time of day. The individual wraps have a cute little panda face on them, sure to bring a smile to your family as they grab a bar out of the pantry, lunchbox, or backpack.”

Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars are available for consumers to purchase at various retailers nationwide and come in a Family Pack box of eight bars with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.79.