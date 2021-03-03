Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Dunkin’ stands apart for making the menu choices Americans crave even more convenient, and now the brand is tapping into a toasty, tasty trend for its newest on-the-go option. Beginning today, Dunkin’ is introducing new Avocado Toast, making this popular pick for breakfast or brunch available for everyone to enjoy quickly and conveniently as part of any busy day. Spring also brings guests across the country a Dunkin’ spin on a classic sandwich with two varieties of new Grilled Cheese Melts.

Dunkin’s Avocado Toast features creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread made with four simple ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. This smooth combination is spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin’s authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe created especially by Dunkin’ using a true Sourdough starter for a tangy twist that elevates the Avocado Toast. For an extra dash of flavor, the avocado is then topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic. Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is available for $2.99 and is served in a special portable box, perfect to help guests enjoy avocado anywhere they’d like.

According to Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’, “Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’. We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go. With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu.”

Dunkin’ also has other new savory choices for those seeking something substantial alongside their Dunkin’ drink, today launching the new Grilled Cheese Melt and Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham. The Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt is served on Sourdough Bread with two varieties of delicious melted cheese, white cheddar and American, while the Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham adds savory black forest ham. The Grilled Cheese Melt retails for $3.69, and the Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham retails for $3.99.