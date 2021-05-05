Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Dunkin’ is serving up a bright beginning to summer, offering guests an early start to the season with a terrific new take on a toasty, tasty trend. Dunkin’s summer lineup includes new Bacon Topped Avocado Toast. The brand also announced that all healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Nurses Day, May 6, no purchase necessary.

Beginning today for a limited time, new menu items starting up summer at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide include:

Bacon Topped Avocado Toast: Two months after adding Avocado Toast to the menu and making this popular pick available all day for everyone to enjoy quickly and conveniently, Dunkin’ is topping that by introducing Bacon Topped Avocado Toast. It features creamy avocado spread made with four simple ingredients—avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice—that’s spread out edge-to-edge on Dunkin’s authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, and topped with savory cherrywood smoked crumbled bacon and Everything Bagel Seasoning for an extra dash of flavor.

“Summer is on the horizon and we’re all ready for a bright start to the season, which is just what Dunkin’ delivers with this flavorful new lineup,” said Jill Nelson, vice president, marketing & culinary at Dunkin’. “Full of color, sweetness, and fresh flavors, Dunkin’s summer menu is packed with vibrant variety to keep guests running.”

Dunkin’ will be unveiling even more summer-inspired drinks, treats, and special offers throughout the season, so fans are encouraged to stay tuned during the weeks ahead to find out even more ways this summer runs on Dunkin’.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.