Berndorf Belt Technology USA (BBT) has named Jeff Dallstream sales executive of the Western Region North America. He supports their position as leader in steel belt production, process equipment technologies, and customer support. BBT is a subsidiary of the Berndorf Band Group serving the United States and Canadian markets. The company produces stainless steel, carbon steel and titanium belts renown for the quality of their mechanical and physical properties, as well as geometric characteristics. Berndorf steel belts are widely used in continuous industrial processes such as pressing, drying, cooling, baking, and conveying.

In his new role, Dallstream is responsible for supporting the sales of process equipment for SBS Steel Belt Systems USA (SBS USA), in his region. With the recent acquisition of SBS USA by Berndorf Band Group, all subsidiaries work hand in hand to supply steel belts of the highest quality as well as engineering and manufacturing cooling systems which use those belts.

Dallstream is an industry veteran, with over 15 years industry experience. Immediately after graduating college he entered the steel belt and steel belt processing equipment industry as a design engineer for North American Process Systems which became Berndorf Steel Belt Systems. Dallstream has worked with multiple companies in sales support or as a regional sales manager selling carbon steel and stainless-steel belts and the associated process conveying systems for the chemical, food and fertilizer industries. Dallstream also has 12 years running a division of an equipment fiancé company in Scottdale, AZ arranging the financing of fertilizer based stainless steel belt systems among many other types of equipment ranging from aircraft to yellow iron.

