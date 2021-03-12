Company: BelliWelli

Website: https://belliwelli.com/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.96 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: Introducing BelliWelli, the very first low-FODMAP certified snack bar! BelliWelli is an oven-baked, probiotic-packed snack bar that is gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and contains no sugar alcohols, all meant to keep your gut happy and healthy.

Launching on March 23rd, 2021, BelliWelli is on a mission to support the 15 million U.S. citizens that struggle with IBS. Founder Katie Wilson knows this struggle first hand, enduring countless colonoscopies, endoscopies, rounds of antibiotics, naturopaths, and supplements, and she and her husband Nick took things into their own hands. They set out to create a gut-safe snack food that would be accessible for anyone who experiences gut issues regularly. After 50+ rounds of recipe testing, it’s clear that Katie and Nick (with the help of food scientists & dieticians) have developed a brand who gets guts: BelliWelli.

BelliWelli is launching with four flavors: Lemon White Chocolate, Cinnamon Coffee, Minty Chocolate, and Fudge Brownie. Each flavor is packed with ingredients that will soothe your stomach and/or benefit your gut like ginger, cinnamon peppermint and turmeric. All flavors are sold in boxes of 8 bars and retail for $26.96 through BelliWelli’s website. They also offer a BelliWelli Taster Box, which includes two of each of the four flavors.