Ingredion launches NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber for high-fiber, low FODMAP bakery and snack applications

Ingredient Snapshot: Ingredion Incorporated has launched a dietary fiber in the U.S.—NOVELOSE 3490. The dietary fiber, originally launched in the Asia Pacific region, is recognized by Monash University as a Low FODMAP Certified product in the U.S. and enables food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery and snack products that help support digestive wellness.

NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber is a versatile, affordable resistant starch that can be used in a wide variety of bakery and snack applications — without compromising taste, texture or appearance. The insoluble dietary fiber is derived from tapioca and is classified as a type 4 resistant starch (RS4). NOVELOSE 3490 is recognized by the FDA as a dietary fiber and can provide fewer calories when replacing a portion of the flour in baked goods.

In 2018, Innova Market Insights reported a 21 percent average annual growth in new product launches carrying a fiber claim. “Dietary fibers continue to play an important role in digestive health,” said Carolyn Phillips, Ingredion’s market insights lead, North America. “NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber provides manufacturers with an easy and affordable way to create high-fiber foods that support a low FODMAP diet.”

NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber has now been recognized by Monash University as a Low FODMAP Certified product in the U.S. FODMAPs are certain short-chain carbohydrates commonly found in American diets, but sometimes foods containing FODMAPs can trigger occasional digestive discomfort.

According to the Monash University website, a low FODMAP diet can be an effective way to help manage digestive wellness. Products that receive low FODMAP certification are licensed to use the official Monash University Low FODMAP Certified seal—making it easier for manufacturers and consumers to identify ingredients and products that help support digestive health while following a low FODMAP diet.

Research indicates that the low FODMAP diet is starting to gain popularity among consumers. Ingredion’s August 2019 quantitative study of more than 750 U.S. participants revealed that 61 percent of consumers feel that a low FODMAP diet is good for overall health and wellness.

NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber can help food manufacturers differentiate their products with in-demand package claims, such as the Monash University “Low FODMAP Certified” seal, “good source of fiber,” “excellent source of fiber,” “gluten-free,” “not sourced from grains,” and “non-GMO.” On product labels, the dietary fiber can be declared simply as a “modified tapioca starch,” “modified food starch” or “food starch modified.” Only products that have formally applied to Monash University’s Low FODMAP certification program may claim to be Monash Low FODMAP certified. The application process to Monash University includes undergoing lab analysis to confirm FODMAP compliance.

“In recent years, Ingredion has expanded its ingredient bases to include rice, tapioca and potato in addition to corn,” said Aaron Edwards Ingredion’s North America platform lead, Starch Texturizers. “This diversification allows us to offer our customers an extensive ingredient portfolio with unique features and benefits—such as tapioca-based NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber—enabling us to create great value for our customers.”

NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber is easy to use, process tolerant and has a minimum total dietary fiber of 85 percent. NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber enables manufacturers to add fiber to foods with little to no impact on texture, flavor and color. The tapioca-based dietary fiber is ideal for use in bakery and snack applications, including breads, cookies, tortillas, cereals, bars and pastas, and can replace up to 50 percent of flour used in such applications.

NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber imparts functional performance benefits in bakery and snack applications. In baked goods, the dietary fiber enhances crispiness due to low water holding capacity, exhibits process tolerance in yeast, acid and heat, and improves machineability. In sheeted and extruded snacks, NOVELOSE 3490 exhibits minimal water holding capacity, provides process tolerance and fiber retention and may impart rollability and sheetability. Improved texture can be realized when the dietary fiber is used in breakfast cereals and nutrition/breakfast bars and can also extend bowl life (cereals) and minimize water-binding (nutrition/breakfast bars). In pastas and noodles, NOVELOSE 3490 dietary fiber provides a tender texture, improved sheetability and more tolerance to overcooking.