Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.1800flowers.com
Introduced: March 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $39.99-$89.99
Product Snapshot: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is launching a new Birthday Gifting Hub. The birthday gift guide features new, unique offerings from across the company’s family of brands including:
- Harry & David Birthday Bakery Tray (SRP: $89.99)
- Cheryl’s Cookies Birthday Traditions Gift Tin Tower (SRP: $59.99)
- The Popcorn Factory Birthday Wishes 3-Box Tower (SRP: $39.99)
- Additionally, customers can shop from the specially curated BIRTHYAY! gift collection while also supporting Smile Farms, the company’s signature philanthropic partner.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20 percent of the net proceeds from each gift purchased to help Smile Farms provide people with disabilities vocational, educational and employment opportunities.
The Gifting Hub features a large assortment of gifts from the company’s family of brands, featuring:
- Wolferman’s Bakery Birthday Gift Basket (SRP: $39.99)
- Cheryl’s Cookies Birthday Gift Tin - Frosted Assortment (SRP: $44.99)
- The Popcorn Factory Birthday Wishes Popcorn Tin (3.5 Gallon) (SRP: $43.99)