Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.1800flowers.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99-$89.99

Product Snapshot: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is launching a new Birthday Gifting Hub. The birthday gift guide features new, unique offerings from across the company’s family of brands including:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20 percent of the net proceeds from each gift purchased to help Smile Farms provide people with disabilities vocational, educational and employment opportunities.

The Gifting Hub features a large assortment of gifts from the company’s family of brands, featuring: