Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com, www.thepopcornfactory.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99-$29.99

Product Snapshot: Getting fully COVID-vaccinated has brought smiles to faces, feelings of thankfulness, and hope for better times ahead.

As the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands continues to offer creative solutions to help customers express and connect, it has introduced a collection of new and exclusive products to celebrate the occasion of getting that special shot in the arm.