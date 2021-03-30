Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com, www.thepopcornfactory.com
Introduced: March 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $9.99-$29.99
Product Snapshot: Getting fully COVID-vaccinated has brought smiles to faces, feelings of thankfulness, and hope for better times ahead.
As the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands continues to offer creative solutions to help customers express and connect, it has introduced a collection of new and exclusive products to celebrate the occasion of getting that special shot in the arm.
The Popcorn Factory Tins With Pop Thank You For Making The World A Bit Safer
- SRP: $29.99
- For messages that need a little extra “pop,” The Popcorn Factory has introduced an exclusive assortment of giftable greetings. This #Vaccinated tin contains 28 cups of Butter, Cheese, and Caramel gourmet Popcorn, and ships for free with promo code WITHPOP.
The Popcorn Factory Cards With Pop Keep Calm I'm Vaccinated
- SRP: $9.99
- For messages that need a little extra “pop,” The Popcorn Factory has introduced an exclusive assortment of giftable greetings. This Keep Calm I’m Vaccinated box contains one individual bag of Caramel gourmet Popcorn, and ships for free with promo code WITHPOP.
Cheryl’s Cookies Cheryl’s Cookie Card - Cookie to the Rescue with Face Mask
- SRP: $10.00
- Send a heartwarming message to loved ones with one individually wrapped buttercream frosted cookie and colorful face mask tucked inside a lovely gift box.