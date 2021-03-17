Company: MadeGood

Website: www.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: MadeGood Foods is expanding its popular line of better-for-you snack bars with the debut of Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars. With three new flavors including Cookie Crumble, Birthday Cake, and Vanilla, these gluten-free, organic bars are now available nationwide online and in store at Target.

"Granola bars have always been one of our most popular products and customers are looking for new, cravable flavors and offerings that can satisfy a sweet tooth without guilt," said Nima Fotovat, president of MadeGood Foods. "These new bars hit the sweet spot (pun intended!). The delicious chocolate drizzle makes the products feel extra indulgent while still delivering nutrients from six different fruits and vegetables."

All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.

The Suggested Retail Price (SRP) for MadeGood's Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars is $4.99 USD for a box of five bars.