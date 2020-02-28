MadeGood Cookies & Creme granola bars

Company: MadeGood Foods

Website: www.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: February 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: MadeGood Foods recently launched a new flavor, Cookies & Creme Granola Bars.

An indulgent little bar with all the MadeGood benefits of nutrients of vegetables and low in sugar! The bars are packed with sweetness, reminiscent of those chocolate sandwich cookies we all love but in a chewy snack. This bar is perfect for school lunchboxes.

This new addition to the MadeGood line of safe for school products is also gluten free, certified vegan, organic, Non-GMO, kosher parve and contain a full serving of nutrients from vegetables.

Consumers can buy in bulk online at Amazon, Instacart, and Walmart. The bars are also available at Target, Whole Foods, CVS, Kroger and more.