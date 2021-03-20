Company: ARYZTA

Website: www.otisspunkmeyer.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National, Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99, $20.00 (fundraising)

Product Snapshot: Otis Spunkmeyer recently released Cookie Dough Bites, for fundraising and foodservice.

The Bites are frozen and ready-to-eat, and are available in a 20-oz. resealable pouch, for fundraising, and a 15-pound bulk case for foodservice operators looking for versatile and innovative recipes.

The Bites are great for snacking, whether it's sweetening up a fruit bowl, adding to the top of a homemade dessert, or eating on-the-go.

They retail for $9.99 per unit; fundraising SRP is $20 per 20-oz pouch