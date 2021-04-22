Baking industry veteran Sergio Caballero has been named the new Western North America regional sales manager for FoodTools. Caballero’s two decades of FoodTools experience, along with his past few years working with both commercial baking ovens and packaging lines will bring a new level of food processing and baking business expertise to FoodTools and our clients.

Caballero joined FoodTools in 1998 and was managing the Western North America sales territory when he departed in 2018. “It feels like I’m coming home and I’m looking forward to reconnecting and working together with bakery owners, purchasing departments, and maintenance managers, many of whom I’ve known for years, or even decades,” Caballero said.

FoodTools believes that Caballero’s additional experience in other commercial baking equipment lines will provide additional value to our Western North American customers as Sergio can be depended on for baking business advice in food portioning solutions and beyond. “Spending a few years selling ovens and packaging machines has given me a broader view of the industry, and I’m looking forward to helping our clients not only speed up their portioning process, but also connect them with companies and representatives around the food processing industry,” said Caballero.

Over the years Sergio has been an active member in industry associations, including BEMA and ABA, often being tapped to lead panel discussions during conferences or volunteer on special committees working with the association board members.

Sergio can be contacted at +1-(805)-453-9040 or sergioc@foodtools.com.