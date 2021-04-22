Every year, for the past 51 years, General Mills has reported the company’s global social and environmental progress in its Global Responsibility Report.

“The events of this past year—COVID-19 and the racial injustice and social equity movements—reaffirmed our belief that our scale brings opportunity and responsibility. We can and should do good things that impact our people, our planet and the communities we serve,” says Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, General Mills.

In 2020, General Mills enhanced its existing environmental commitments with a set of 2030 ambitions to promote regeneration—a path to promising solutions for the planet, its resources and its people.

“Our business is rooted in the earth and in order to make food for future generations, we believe we can no longer sustain earth’s resources, we need to regenerate them,” says Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer, General Mills. “In the past year, we accelerated farmer adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than 70,000 acres in key regions where we source ingredients—getting us closer to our 1 million acres commitment by 2030—and measured positive environmental, social and economic outcomes.”

Read the full report here.