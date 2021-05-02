Company: D'vash Organics

Website: www.dvashorganics.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 (bars/bites), $12.99 (bagged dates)

Product Snapshot: D’vash Organics is sweetening the snack aisle with three new products lines available now in select CVS and Whole Foods stores and through Amazon. The company is expanding beyond their vegan date syrup with premium Khalas bagged dates, a variety of energy bars and chocolate enrobed superfood bites.

“We are thrilled to offer these new products. Our partnership with Al Barakah Dates Factory has allowed us to expand into snack foods and get creative with what we will be offering,” says Brian Finkel, CEO of D’vash Organics.

D’vash Organics launched in 2016 with a variety of vegan, date syrup that contains 25 percent less sugar than honey, and is non-GMO and gluten-free. The new lineup is sure to excite consumers looking for a healthier way to snack. The lineup includes:

Premium Khalas Dates: Sweet, nutrient-dense dates that are perfect for snacking and are paleo-friendly, kosher, non-GMO and gluten free.

Date Energy Bar: Clean energy bars in a variety of flavors such as cashew almond pistachio, chocolate pecan, walnut cranberry, banana pecan, chocolate walnut coconut and peanut butter. All bars are certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, gluten free and dairy free.

Superfood Bites: Superfood bites are packed with nutrients and covered in chocolate. Each one has less than four ingredients. They come in three different flavors and are certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free and dairy free.

“All of our new products are a healthy alternative for snacking on-the-go, in the office or at home. Our mission is to bring innovative foods made from quality ingredients to everyone in the world,” says David Czinn, president of D’vash Organics.