ColinKurtis Advertising, a food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, is celebrating its twenty-fifth year in business. ColinKurtis was founded in 1996 by Colin Kampmier and Kurt Mazurek. The company is creating a series of celebration materials to mark this special anniversary, including: a specially designed logo, milestone-marking blog posts such as “25 Favorite Ads of All Time,” video content, client case studies, an infographic, enewsletters and client appreciation mailers.

Only 18 percent of the roughly 13,700 ad agencies in the country today reach even the 20-year mark, according to First Research. For 25 years, ColinKurtis has kept the focus on client success and employee satisfaction, with a roster that includes B2B food ingredient companies, B2C food brands, private label and co-manufacturers, foodservice equipment manufacturers, and more.

Colin Kampmier, president, ColinKurtis Advertising said, “I am extremely proud of our 25 years as a growing business, and I am even more gratified by the client, vendor and employee relationships we have built during this time. We continue to succeed by creating the right mix of marketing efforts that help our clients achieve their individually desired marketing success.”

Debra Tucker, VP and creative director, ColinKurtis Advertising said, “I am most proud of how much we have truly grown. Not only has our team multiplied from 2 to 30 employees, we have expanded our capabilities and areas of expertise to earn a solid reputation as a leader in the food industry.”

Kampmier credits this reputation to the company’s guiding principle, adding, “During our quarter century of business, we have seen many changes in the industry, but have always been guided by one idea: when you do the right thing, no matter what, success will follow.”

“Digital media and technology are always changing, but I think the biggest overall market change during our tenure has been the move to content marketing,” said Tucker. “That really means a change in perspective. We’re helping our clients go from ‘telling’ to ‘showing’ who they are and their points of differentiation to perspective customers. This involves a constant flow of information and knowledge sharing. As a company, we have created more seamless connections between internal teams to make sure everything we do for our clients is aligned and coordinated.”

On average, agencies offer five services. The top five are: advertising, branding, social media, SEO and design. ColinKurtis offers the top five plus: strategic marketing plans, public relations, sales enablement materials, video development, web design and programming, trade show support and more.

“The key to great marketing is keeping the balance between strategy and creative,” said Tucker. “One really cannot exist without the other. I think the real challenge is to inspire and generate as many creative ideas as possible—and then be able to wrangle, filter, shape and expand those ideas into truly strategic creative.”

“I think our longevity speaks to our commitment to client success—and our curiosity for new and innovative ways to tell stories,” added Kampmier. “And I can truly say, that as a team, we are perfectly seasoned and hungry for what’s next.”

For more information on ColinKurtis or to be inspired by some of the agency’s work, please visit http://www.colinkurtis.com.