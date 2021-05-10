Company: Julian's Recipe

Website: www.juliansrecipe.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Julian's Recipe recently released its Truffle Butter Country Baguette, as well as Cauli-Wafels.

The first of its kind in this category, Julian’s Recipe Truffle Butter Country Baguette is on-trend, and can be used as a clean-label accompaniment or alternative to traditional garlic bread. Julian’s Recipe baguettes are made with real butter, and they are non-GMO and quick and easy to prepare. The baguette's SRP is $4.49.

Julian’s Recipe’s Cauli-Wafels are made with real cauliflower and cage-free eggs. They’re gluten free and grain-free, and each serving contains 5g of protein. The SRP is $4.99.