Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has been granted a United States patent (US 10,912,794) on the use of beta 1,3 glucan for modulating human immune function and treating intestinal inflammation. This new patent joins a previously issued patent (US 9,574,217) on the production of beta-glucan for immune modulation using algae from a proprietary strain of Euglena gracilis, ATCC PTA-123017.

“After years of research, we have found that certain species and strains of algae possess the ideal composition of bioactive ingredients and essential nutrients that could benefit human health,” said Dr. Geoff Horst, founder and inventor of the proprietary Euglena gracilis and R&D Leader, Kemin Industries. “In particular, the Kemin proprietary strain of Euglena gracilis has shown especially robust immune support stemming from its high content of beta 1,3 glucan.”

Kemin’s BetaVia Complete and BetaVia Pure ingredients are sourced from proprietary Euglena gracilis algae. BetaVia Complete is nutritionally rich, with a composition of greater than 50 percent beta 1,3 glucan, protein (greater than 15 percent), fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. BetaVia Pure is naturally sourced with more than 95 percent beta 1,3 glucan. BetaVia is made through a patented fermentation process, making both ingredients stand apart from other immune support ingredients on the market.

“Our science and spirit of innovation have driven Kemin to deliver ingredients to support healthier people worldwide,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, president and CEO, Kemin Industries. “These patents further support Kemin’s efforts to improve human health today and tomorrow.”

Kemin continues to invest in the discovery and development of functional ingredients from natural sources around the world. BetaVia is available in key markets globally, with the most recent regulatory approvals in the European Union and Brazil.

