Reading Thermal granted patent on high dew point humidity sensor for baking and cooling processes

Reading Thermal has announced that the new Digital Humidity Sensor has been granted a U.S. Patent.

The proprietary new sensor with Anti‐Saturation Technology allows for increased accuracy and ease of operation in baking and cooling environments. It prevents condensation from accumulating on the internal sensor and allows for fluid communication between the sensor chip and both intake and exhaust air samples.

The new generation Digital Humidity Sensor produces data that is unaffected by combustion gases as it measures Dew Point Temperatures, Absolute Humidity and Relative Humidity. The improved design now precisely records measurements in very high dew point environments such as the steam injection used in bread ovens. The new capabilities maintain tight tolerances regardless of the oven platform. Additionally, the new humidity sensor now provides users the benefit of no preheating, increased dwell time and two product probe inputs. With Reading Thermal’s patented Digital Humidity Sensor, it is now possible to accurately measure humidity in commercial ovens having multiple zones with different temperature or other baking parameters.

For commercial bakers this means:

Improved product consistency and quality control

Increased product throughput

Prevention of product cracking and blistering

Increased product shelf life

Improved Food Safety

To learn more about the Digital Humidity Sensor and the full SCORPION 2 Data Logging Measurement System, call +01 610‐678‐5890 Ext. 2 or visit www.readingthermal.com.