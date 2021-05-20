Company: Veggies Made Great

Website: www.veggiesmadegreat.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (6-pack)

Product Snapshot: Veggies Made Great has added two plant-based frittatas to its current lineup of veggie-rich and clean label muffins, veggie cakes, bakes, and frittatas. The new frittatas are made in collaboration with plant-based Beyond Meat to give a breakfast or snacking option to those looking for convenient, nutritious and Earth-friendly choices. The plant-based additions include Beyond Meat sausage, egg, and real cheddar cheese frittata and Beyond Meat sausage and pepper frittata.

The frittatas will be carried by Harris Teeter, Lowes, Stop & Shop, and Big Y.