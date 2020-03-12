GOOD PLANeT introduces plant-based frozen pizza featuring Beyond Meat

Company: GOOD PLANeT Foods

Website: goodplanetfoods.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: GOOD PLANeT Foods, a premium plant-based food company known for its environmentally-friendly, meltable cheeses, has introduced Plant-Based Frozen Pizza, featuring industry pioneer, Beyond Meat. This innovation speaks to the changing category, being plant-based, kosher, halal, gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as free from the top eight most common allergens. Soon to be available this Spring at major retailers nationally at an SRP of $9.99, the frozen pizza will offer food-conscious shoppers a frozen pizza alternative they can trust – whether allergens are of concern or not.

In launching the new frozen pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Meat, GOOD PLANeT is furthering its own mission to “do good and be good for consumers and the planet.” Similarly, Beyond Meat believes by shifting from animal to plant-based meat, it can address human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. The new product offering is dairy, nut, soy, egg and wheat free, featuring flavors that offer a comparable alternative to traditional frozen pizza.

“We’re proud to be able to introduce our new Plant-Based Frozen Pizza with ingredients we can really stand behind, including our own plant-based cheese and Beyond Meat,” says David Israel, CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. “Not only does our newest offering bring plant-based pizza lovers an alternative with exceptional flavor and absolutely no compromise, but it also delivers a truly delicious way to experience pizza… with ingredients that are environmentally and health conscious.”

In the coming years, “businesses will need to take an activist approach as consumers demand action and look for companies to lead change on… important causes. Consumers will want to know how companies make a difference,” according to Mintel’s Global Food and Drink Trends 2030 findings. GOOD PLANeT’s Plant-Based Frozen Pizza will continue to allow the brand to successfully reach the ever-growing population of vegans, vegetarians and self-proclaimed foodies, regardless of their dietary preferences.