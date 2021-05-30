Company: Great American Packaging

Website: www.greatampack.com

Packaging Snapshot: With recent data supporting escalating consumer demand, Great American Packaging (GAP) is pleased to launch its compostable product line which now includes Breathable, Clarity, Laminate, and Barrier* packaging alternatives.

A recent consumer survey found that almost 70 percent of consumers will seek out and are willing to pay more for products with sustainable packaging¹. Building on this momentum and shift in buyer sentiment, CPG companies and retailers are making investments in more environmentally friendly packaging.

GAP’s new line of packaging is designed to be good for customers’ products, while completing the packages’ lifecycle. “Because how we serve our customers is what matters most, our customers’ needs are central to our innovation,” says Bruce Carter, president of Great American Packaging. “We are thrilled to be able to provide these new compostable products to support our customers’ efforts to embrace sustainability in their packaging.”

All GAP’s compostable products deliver the functionality and benefits to meet customers’ packaging needs but unlike conventional products, compostable films break down into non-toxic organic compounds in municipal compost systems in about 6 months. GAP’s compostable product line offers the high-quality you have come to expect from GAP, components meet ASTM D6400 standards for plastics designed to be compostable and are approved for food contact. This range of products can also be custom printed to ensure products stand out at retail.

To help customers choose the right compostable packaging material, GAP experts are making it easy for customers to understand the differences between four new products.

Breathable compostable film, a cloudy film, is best suited for grocery products requiring high breathability and gas permeability to reduce food losses. This film also provides high wear and tear stability to protect product integrity. Clarity compostable film is highly transparent with excellent gloss and clarity. This product, a great alternative to conventional flexible films, is designed to biodegrade just like organic waste in a municipal or home compost system. Laminate compostable film is transparent film with an intermediate moisture barrier typically used as the print layer in multi-layer films. Barrier* compostable film and pouches provide excellent barrier for flavor retention and to prevent permeation of aroma and grease.

For more information how changes in consumer trends and proposed legislation in eco-friendly packaging create new opportunities for brand owners, companies are encouraged to sign up for GAP’s free webinar on June 10th here.

Companies can also visit the new eco-friendly landing page which provides a side-by-side compostable product comparison here. GAP’s experienced consultants are available to help recommend the most compatible compostable bags and film to meet each customer’s specific requirements.

Customers can connect with a GAP expert who can help them create an eco-friendly packaging plan and send a sample compostable bag or pouch upon request by calling 323-582-2247.

*Prototype: The materials used in this product are compostable. GAP is in the process of initiating BPI testing and certification.