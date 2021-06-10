Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.nutterbutter.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.43

Product Snapshot: NUTTER BUTTER will be kicking off a campaign starting Saturday, June 12, 2021, on National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, called "Get Your Game On: World Record Edition," a livestream event on Twitch in collaboration with popular esports organization FaZe Clan.

The NUTTER BUTTER brand is always looking for nutty ways to ignite more laughter, fun, and adventure, which naturally extends to the gaming/esports universe. After the 2020 “Get Your Nutty Game On” program, the brand is excited to further integrate itself into one of the fastest growing segments in entertainment in unexpected and nutty ways.

Further fueling the synergies, according to a study, 94 percent of gamers consider themselves snackers and 34 percent snack while gaming. FaZe Clan is the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization, known for its disruptive (some might say nutty) original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase, making the team a perfect partner to continue to build the brand’s momentum in the space.

To promote the program, NUTTER BUTTER is leveling-up its packaging, literally, with four new collectible package designs inspired by a peanutty-themed video game world.