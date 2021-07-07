Company: We R Food Safety!

Website: www.werfoodsafety.com

Technology Snapshot: We R Food Safety!, the only provider of food safety software supported by a full-time, top-tier industry consulting staff, invites attendees at the 2021 AAMP Convention in Oklahoma City to visit Booth #225 to see its new look and learn about the newest software offerings.

Visitors who stop by the We R Food Safety! (WRFS) booth during the 82nd American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition can learn about improvements to the company’s flagship Food Safe Pro! software, expansion of the company’s consulting capabilities, and the launch of the new Food Safe Pro! Product Monitor module.

FSP Product Monitor gives processors the ability to view operations in real time and receive notifications when cooking or cooling jobs are completed or should a deviation occur within the process. Processors can check product temperatures from home or on the road with the remote access capabilities of FSP Product Monitor.

Similar to the Food Safe Pro! software, FSP Product Monitor is fully customizable to any process schedule, and it also is backed by the expertise of WRFS’ full-time food-safety consultants, who will help analyze the data collected by the software and plan future food safety initiatives and tactics.

WRFS experts can assist with installation, setup, and execution of the software as well.