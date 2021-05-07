We R Food Safety!, a provider of food safety software backed by real-time, expert consultation, recently welcomed three new employees to the team.

Andrei Gindilis, Ph.D., is the new senior scientist at We R Food Safety! (WRFS) and enhances the capabilities of the company’s research & development efforts. His career spans more than three decades and has focused on development of various bioassays and biosensors (enzyme, nucleic acid, and immuno-). Gindilis also has had extensive experience in protein biochemistry for practical applications, starting from a proof of feasibility and followed by prototype development all the way to commercial products. His research has resulted in more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and more than 30 patents. Gindilis is based out of the northern suburbs of Seattle, Wash., but will be in the Menomonie offices frequently for hands-on work.

Callie Johnson joins as the new administrative assistant at WRFS after attending University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, where she pursued a degree in Graphic Communications. She has previously worked in Minneapolis at Imagine! Express focusing on wide-format printing and Web design. Johnson is looking forward to helping WRFS improve its communications efforts with current clients and potential partners.

WRFS also has hired Dylan Espie to be the company’s new IT specialist out of the Menomonie office. Espie joins the company after a stint in food production and sales at Rump’s Butcher Shoppe in Altoona, WI. He currently is enrolled at Chippewa Valley Technical College in the Software Development program, and he has foodservice experience under his belt also. Espie gives WRFS additional abilities to troubleshoot and solve computing challenges, building off the company’s core strengths in software.

In addition to these new positions, WRFS is modifying its sales territories to better serve potential clients in the states of Wisconsin and Washington. Matthew Bayer will now be the primary sales contact for the state of Wisconsin, while the state of Washington will move into Paul Turner’s sales territory. Clients who live in either state should receive the same elite service and access to the products and services that the company has to offer.