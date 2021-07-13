Company: SOMIC America, Inc.

Website: https://somic.us/

Equipment Snapshot: SOMIC America will demonstrate its newest version of the SOMIC ReadyPack for retail-ready packaging applications at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (booth SL 6460), to be held September 27–29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The compact, fully automated machine made its North American debut at the last PACK EXPO event in Las Vegas two years ago.

Since then, the number of different products and packaging tasks for food, non-food, healthcare, and other market segments has grown and increased in various ways. Some companies in these industries are now reaping the cost-effective benefits and taking advantage of ReadyPack’s custom-designed simplicity, flexibility and user-friendliness.

“As the leader in two-piece, retail ready display packaging, we’ve made exceptional progress since the last live PACK EXPO event to help our customers solve their secondary packaging needs,” said Peter Fox, senior vice president of sales for SOMIC America, Inc. “We’ve made strides with decision makers to understand there isn’t only one packaging machine for every situation. ReadyPack is proving to be the right solution for some of our new customers who wanted to test the waters with an entry-level machine.”

Available as a tray or wraparound packer, ReadyPack collates, cartons, and closes like other SOMIC mechatronic units, but at a slower rate by design. It provides output of up to 160 products per minute, with a cartoning capacity of up to 18 units per minute as a tray packer, and 12 per minute for a wraparound unit. Customers also love its space saving small footprint, which requires just 6.5m2 or 70 square feet of floor space.

“We are very excited about re-engaging with the industry in person, and showing our latest innovations for end-of-line packaging systems,” acknowledged Fox. “ReadyPack exemplifies the versatility of all our equipment and is the perfect choice for companies that need a flexible packaging solution for items like stand-up pouches, flowpacks, and rigid bottles. That’s what this machine will be running online at the show in Las Vegas.”

Interested parties can schedule a booth appointment with Mr. Fox by emailing him: p.fox@somic.us. Learn more by visiting the website at www.somic.us.