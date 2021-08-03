Company: Get Real Foods

Website: https://realcookiesco.com/shop-real-cookies/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$41.89

Product Snapshot: Get Real Foods, a Connecticut-based health food startup, has launched REAL Cookies, a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie and anytime treat that aims to be a top competitor in the better-for-you snack space. A recipe three years in the making, REAL Cookies offer something that most “healthy” cookie brands do not—the authentic, craveable, and satiating flavor of a traditional cookie. The brand launches this month and will be available via its website and Amazon followed by retail availability this fall.

The company was founded by two longtime friends, Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, who bonded over their kids and a shared love of family get-togethers and healthy food. Over time, their families’ food sensitivities and their own changing dietary needs led them to experiment with ways to create a healthy cookie—not just a cookie, but an anytime treat made with real, clean ingredients that would be satisfying and indulgent for those with or without food restrictions.

“I crave cookies all the time, but as someone with my own food sensitivities, I always felt like there weren’t the right real options on the market that actually tasted good,” said Berger, co-founder and CMO who also launched City Girl Country Girl cookie company. “Most companies use “stand-in” or “replacement” ingredients to fill the void of gluten. I knew we could create something with real ingredients that also tasted great.”

REAL Cookies are made from the finest, non-GMO ingredients and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, vegan, kosher, and paleo-friendly. They come in a variety of flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Lemon Blueberry. REAL Cookies are simply sweetened with pure Vermont maple syrup, never with granulated, refined, white sugar—something learned from Berger’s grandfather, a forefather in the field of functional medicine. No replacements or stand-ins; only totally nourishing ingredients for body and soul.

Felton, who co-founded the brand with Berger, explains that the company’s vision for success includes an innovative recipe that delivers on taste, creative packaging as well as educating and connecting with its customer base.

“We became set on the goal of creating the best healthy cookie in existence--one that we would feel good about sharing with our friends, family, and community,” said Felton. It’s also important to us to find ways to bring people together to “break bread”—or cookies in our case!"

While taste was most important, they also wanted packaging that would make people smile and feel good. REAL Cookies thoughtful packaging features yoga bears on each cookie pack that represent the brand’s mission of promoting a balanced lifestyle. Balance—the healthy and the delicious—in our everyday lives IS possible. Berger, a long-time Yogi and Yoga instructor adds, “Practicing yoga can help lead to better digestion, fostering a stronger mind-body-gut connection, and increasing awareness to make conscious decisions and educated choices.”

Driving REAL Cookies is a dynamic team of well-seasoned superstars that contribute a wide range of expertise and thought leadership. Joining Berger and Felton are Chuck Miller, chief of revenue and sales, and Gregg Felton, as CFO. The four work closely together in all areas of the business to ensure the success of the brand.

“We knew that in order to make this work as a business, we had to put the right team together for success,” said Berger. “From recipe and packaging to sales and procurement, every detail matters.”

REAL Cookies will be available in-store in single serve 2-packs of cookies (SRP $3.49); and online in boxes of (6) 2-packs for SRP $21 and (12) 2-packs for SRP $41.89; a special single serve 2-pack sampler of all (3) flavors is also available online for SRP $10.49.

To purchase, visit realcookiesco.com. Coming soon to Amazon.com and in retail stores this fall.