REAL Cookies, a gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based cookie brand, will introduce Cookie Poppers, a new bite-size alternative, this January. A convenient snack for consumers on-the-go, the mini cookies are packaged in a 4.5-oz. pouch and will be available for purchase online in all flavors: chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip and lemon blueberry.

“Our goal has always been to create the best healthy cookie on earth—a clean, and wholesome snack that tastes great and makes us feel energetic and healthy,” said Lauren Berger, co-founder. “With the introduction of our Cookie Poppers, we are excited to continue this mission by offering consumers a bite-size alternative to our tasty, plant-based cookies.”

Founded in 2021 by longtime best friends and wellness enthusiasts, Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, REAL Cookies entered the competitive healthy snack food space as a treat for those with or without food sensitivities. Made without gluten, soy, corn, grain, dairy, eggs, artificial sweeteners or tapioca starch, REAL uses only clean ingredients like almond and coconut flours, real fruit, and chocolate chips, and are sweetened with Vermont maple syrup. The cookies have a suggested retail price of $7.99.

“We continue to see a lack of healthy options at the grocery store that actually taste good,” said Felton. “This left both of us wanting to create intentional products that would make everyone feel good while also tasting delicious. Convenience is key as well which is why mini cookies just made so much sense for our customers.”

REAL Cookie Poppers will be available for purchase online in January at RealCookiesCo.com, as well as REAL’s Amazon store, with retail availability to follow.