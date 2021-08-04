Gilbert Bundy, CEO of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the expansion of American Pan in the European market through the acquisition of Runex, a provider of bakeware and coating services based in Sweden. The agreement includes the company’s production, sales, and service operations in Sweden, Norway, and the UK.

Mr. Bundy states: “The Runex business and team is a great addition to our European operations. Not only do our two family-owned companies have similar values, but we also both have a passion for the baking industry and a reputation of providing exceptional service.”

Pär Adelman, CEO of Runex adds: “We are very excited about the future of Runex as part of the American Pan and Bundy organizations. We have always been proud of our focus on serving bakers, and the American Pan team shares that same dedication, plus a strong history of innovation.”

American Pan currently has locations throughout Europe in Skelmersdale, UK; Irlam, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Alexandria, Romania. The Runex coating operation formerly in Luton, England has moved to the American Pan site in Skelmersdale and will continue to provide refurbishment of Runex brand coatings. Runex locations in Sweden and Norway will continue normal operations in their current facilities.

For more information about American Pan and all other divisions of Bundy Baking Solutions, visit www.americanpan.com. For more information on Runex, visit www.runex.com.