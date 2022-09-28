Bundy Baking Solutions, supplier of equipment, bakeware, and coatings, announced two new members of the leadership team for American Pan in Europe. The company continues to expand its leadership team to better serve its customers across Europe.

The new leadership team members for American Pan in Europe include:

Les Boggild: senior advisor, American Pan Europe

Kelvin Mather: director of technical compliance, American Pan Europe

Jason Bowman, president American Pan Europe & MENA, commented, “Both Les and Kelvin exemplify the commitment to quality and service that sets American Pan apart. Their leadership will bring exceptional insight, expertise, and years of experience to the American Pan team, helping us grow our brand in Europe.”

American Pan offers custom bakeware solutions with design, expertise, quality, and service, helping to solve the biggest challenges of some of the world’s largest bakeries. American Pan also offers five refurbishment locations throughout the UK and Europe.