Company: Custom Bakehouse

Website: https://custom-foods.com/

Introduced: June/August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Custom Bakehouse recently released baking mixes under both its Shine Bakehouse and Sticky Fingers Bakeries brands.

Shine Bakehouse baking mixes were created for busy people who want to give their families the experience of homemade, but need a convenient option that packs a nutritional punch. Made with plant-based protein, stone ground whole wheat flour and identifiable ingredients, these mixes have no artificial flavors, no synthetic colors or preservatives and no hydrogenated oils. Flavors include: Buttermilk Pancake, Chocolate Chip Pancake, Banana Muffin, Blueberry Muffin, Apple Cinnamon & Oat Muffin, Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and No-Bake Bar.

The mixes were released in June 2021, and sell for an SRP of $4.99.

Sticky Fingers Bakeries family of premium, “Just Add Water” mixes now includes three new varieties: Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fudge Brownies, and Banana Muffins. Custom Bakehouse has brought the same quality and convenience that our customers love about our Sticky Fingers scones to these classic favorites. With high-quality ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or trans fats, you’ll be stirring up smiles in no time!

The Sticky Fingers Bakeries mixes were released in August 2021, and their SRP is $5.99.



