Company: ProMach
Website: www.promachbuilt.com
Equipment Snapshot: Brenton is debuting a new top-load case packer that brings a higher level of efficiency to established consumer and commercial packaged goods providers, in booth No. C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27–29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Brenton designs and manufacturers integrated end-of-line packaging systems and machines, specializing in case packing and palletizing, using both robotics and other automation.
The modular-designed RT1000 top load robotic case packer system brings several attractive features to customers who are looking to add automation to more efficiently manage their packing needs and sustain their business growth. Target markets and applications for the RT1000 include consumer/commercial packaged foods, among others.
The RT1000 provides greater flexibility to customers to accommodate a wider range of products, and the ability to quickly program them into the system on the fly without outside assistance. This is accomplished through a simple-to-use HMI that can be operated by staff with varied skill levels. Additionally, the single-skid design enables the machine to fit into a truck for easy transport and set up.
The ideal customer for the RT1000:
- Is an established consumer/commercial packaged goods provider with growing demand
- Is looking to production automation opportunities for higher throughput with same or reduced labor
- Values a flexible solution in a compact footprint available in a rapid lead time at a competitive price
- Desires to add products or pack patters within a defined range without change parts
Features and benefits of the new RT1000 include:
- Standardized main design and customized infeed, according to application requirements
- Clean design – all cables and wires imbedded into frame
- Modular component design – allows customers to use existing case erector and sealers
- Simple mechanical automatic changeover
- Remote connectivity
- Optional on-board cameras for remote support
Performance specifications include:
- Case size range (length, height, width)
- Minimum: 8” x 5.5” x 6”
- Maximum: 22” x 15.5” by 15”
- Up to 20 cases per minute
- Able to load multiple cases at a time
- Payload up to 70 lbs.
To see the RT1000 in action, visit booth No. C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021. For more information, click here to access Brenton's website.