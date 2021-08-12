Company: ProMach

Website: www.promachbuilt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Brenton is debuting a new top-load case packer that brings a higher level of efficiency to established consumer and commercial packaged goods providers, in booth No. C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27–29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Brenton designs and manufacturers integrated end-of-line packaging systems and machines, specializing in case packing and palletizing, using both robotics and other automation.

The modular-designed RT1000 top load robotic case packer system brings several attractive features to customers who are looking to add automation to more efficiently manage their packing needs and sustain their business growth. Target markets and applications for the RT1000 include consumer/commercial packaged foods, among others.

The RT1000 provides greater flexibility to customers to accommodate a wider range of products, and the ability to quickly program them into the system on the fly without outside assistance. This is accomplished through a simple-to-use HMI that can be operated by staff with varied skill levels. Additionally, the single-skid design enables the machine to fit into a truck for easy transport and set up.

The ideal customer for the RT1000:

Is an established consumer/commercial packaged goods provider with growing demand

Is looking to production automation opportunities for higher throughput with same or reduced labor

Values a flexible solution in a compact footprint available in a rapid lead time at a competitive price

Desires to add products or pack patters within a defined range without change parts

Features and benefits of the new RT1000 include:

Standardized main design and customized infeed, according to application requirements

Clean design – all cables and wires imbedded into frame

Modular component design – allows customers to use existing case erector and sealers

Simple mechanical automatic changeover

Remote connectivity

Optional on-board cameras for remote support

Performance specifications include:

Case size range (length, height, width)

Minimum: 8” x 5.5” x 6” Maximum: 22” x 15.5” by 15”

Pick and place rate

Up to 20 cases per minute Able to load multiple cases at a time Payload up to 70 lbs.

Designed for RSC, display or retail ready case types

Optional integrated case erector/sealer

Case sealing for either tape or glue applications



To see the RT1000 in action, visit booth No. C-3225 at PACK EXPO 2021. For more information, click here to access Brenton's website.