Company: St Pierre

Website: www.stpierrebakery.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: St Pierre recently introduced Brioche Bagels.

New from America’s favorite brioche brand, St Pierre Brioche Bagels bring the flavor of Paris to a New York classic. Available from August, the Brioche Bagel combines soft, lightly sweet, golden brioche with the classic bagel. Ideal for breakfast and easy for retailers to promote for every meal occasion, the new product is sure to be an instant success with retailers and shoppers alike.