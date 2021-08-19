Company: St Pierre

Website: www.stpierrebakery.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: St Pierre recently introduced a 4-pack of its Brioche Hot Dog Rolls.

The rolls are side-split, golden, and plump brioche bread rolls, ideal for your favorite hot dog. Non-GMO ingredients, no preservatives or artificial flavors and suitable for vegetarians —these hot dog rolls are sure to make any menu magnifique! Perfect year-round from grilling season to Thanksgiving and every gathering in between but now available in a 4-pack and side-cut to hold more filling.