Company: Corbion

Website: www.corbion.com

Ingredient Snapshot: The latest addition to Corbion's Pristine range enables bakers to overcome common quality hurdles such as wheat protein inconsistencies and high-speed processing without relying on gluten supplementation and traditional solutions like DATEM.

Bakers have long been challenged by two seemingly contradictory priorities: 1) deliver the consistent product quality consumers expect in spite of fluctuating gluten levels in wheat flour and the demands of high-speed manufacturing lines, and 2) remove artificial-sounding ingredients, such as DATEM (diacetyl tartaric acid ester of monoglycerides), which many shoppers want to avoid. Now Corbion is expanding its Pristine range with a new consumer-friendly dough strengthening solution that lets them accomplish both at the same time.

New Pristine 3000 is Corbion’s most robust dough conditioning innovation yet, allowing bakers to create dough with the overall strength and tolerance needed to stand up to today’s high-speed commercial processing. Providing the kind of outstanding functionality that has historically made DATEM an industry standard, Pristine 3000 also reduces the need for adding costly vital wheat gluten, which often subjects bakers to volatile pricing and supply issues. Even with protein-deficient flour, the new solution produces dough with optimal machinability that results in high oven spring, soft texture and overall consistent quality in the final product.

“This breakthrough solution is the direct result of Corbion’s on-going commitment to, and investment in, innovation in dough conditioning and baking technologies," said Kathy Sargent, director of global market strategy at Corbion. “Pristine 3000 helps bakers achieve the very specific qualities and eating experience their customers expect each and every time they purchase their favorite products. And consumers will now be able to feel even better about those products knowing they contain fewer ingredients they don’t understand.”

Corbion has also added to the versatility of its portfolio with the recent introduction of Pristine 2200, a conditioning system replacement designed specifically to enhance mixing and machinability, and to provide greater tolerance and dough strength even when protein content is substandard, or when gluten reduction is a goal. And for those who need a drop-in solution, Pristine 100 G can be added on top of bakers’ existing dough conditioning systems to reduce or eliminate supplementation with vital wheat gluten, without compromising gas retention during proofing, volume, and oven spring.

“These new solutions give our customers flexibility in choosing highly effective, consumer-friendly alternatives for solving today’s processing and quality challenges,” Ms. Sargent said. “Whether they choose to keep their current dough conditioning system or replace it altogether, bakers can now deliver a product with all the qualities their customers expect and the kind of ingredient list they want.”