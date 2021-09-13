Company: CRATIV

Website: https://crativpackaging.com/

Packaging Snapshot: CRATIV is excited to announce the addition of CRATIV PB (Plant Based) to compliment its sustainable packaging line CRATIV Accelerator. CRATIV PB is its new certified USDA bio-based resin material.

The CRATIV Slim and Original will be offered in the company's new CRATIV PB material and will be available in Black, White, and Natural with the unique wood grain fleck. Custom Colors are available with necessary MOQ's.

Utilizing renewable, bio-based materials displaces the need for petroleum-based materials.







