Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.thepopcornfactory.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99

Product Snapshot: The Popcorn Factory has released its Halloween Popcorn Ball Decorating Kit and Moonlit Manor Popcorn Tins.

The Popcorn Ball Decorating Kit includes everything you need to create your own fun and festive Halloween characters. Includes 6 Jack-O-Lantern Popcorn Balls and a variety of candies to sculpt and decorate spooky sweet treats.

The Moonlit Manor Popcorn Tins feature a spook-tacular haunted house scene and deliver gourmet popcorn. The 3-Flavor Container includes Butter, Cheese, & Caramel Popcorn; the 4-Flavor Container includes: Butter, Cheese, Caramel, & White Cheddar Popcorn.



