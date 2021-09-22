Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, has announced the signing of a new strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods. Effective September 10, 2021, the arrangement consolidates Ingredion’s distributor reach in the West and Central Midwest of the United States to help food and beverage manufacturers get the ingredients they need to produce and bring their products to market. This agreement includes the following 15 states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Batory Foods will become Ingredion’s authorized licensed distributor of Systems and Ingredient Solutions in these states, with an expanded view. The distribution agreement does not include sweeteners, specialty sweeteners, polyols, stevia, or sugar reduction systems.

“The expanded distribution of our ingredient solutions through Batory Foods allows us to respond to manufacturers fluctuating needs resulting from shifts in consumer demand,” said Gary Leeson, Ingredion’s sales director of distributors. “With solutions ranging from clean label native and functional starches to multi-functional flours and fibers to plant-based proteins and hydrocolloids, Ingredion has a broad portfolio of in-demand ingredients to help manufacturers get to market faster with brands designed to be consumer-preferred,” Leeson adds.

“Batory Foods is proud to provide our customers with easy access to on-trend ingredient solutions and systems that can help them thrive in a swiftly-changing marketplace,” said Dan Riesenberg, Batory Food’s sales director. “Given our robust and extensive national distribution coverage, customers will continue to be able to obtain Ingredion solutions through Batory Foods in these states,” Riesenberg adds.

To learn more or for product and pricing inquiries, orders, and other questions, contact Gary Leeson, Ingredion at 651-894-4216 or Dan Riesenberg, Batory Foods at 213-434-1710.



