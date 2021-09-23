Company: Nuzest

Website: https://nuzest-usa.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99/bar or $34.99/box of 12

Product Snapshot: Nuzest is excited to relaunch its range of Clean Lean Protein Bars and Good Green Vitality Bars in its plant-based bars lineup.

Recent times have identified the importance of prioritizing our health and wellness, and of maintaining a balanced diet to help us feel healthy, happy, and energized. This is one of the reasons more consumers are reaching for healthy and nutritious snacks throughout the day, rather than the high-carb, high-sugar convenience options of the past.

Nuzest’s Clean Lean Protein is now available in a convenient bar for when you’re on the go. Redesigned for an even better taste thanks to a new and improved formula, the vegan protein bars are nutritionally balanced, with up to 13 grams of protein per bar, along with being a good source of fiber.

The Clean Lean Protein bars are 100 percent plant-based and made with minimal ingredients for maximum flavor. Made from premium European Golden Peas, they deliver the essential building blocks for vitality, repair, recovery, and muscle growth. The Clean Lean Protein Bars are available in three plant-based flavors, for healthy indulgence in every bite—Coconut & Lemon, Almond & Vanilla, and Peanut Butter & Chocolate.

Even with the best intentions and buying our groceries from the most reputable retailers, the modern-day food chain often doesn’t give us the nutrition we need for optimal health and vitality. Helping fill the nutritional gaps in the typical modern diet, Nuzest's new Good Green Vitality Bars provide the nutritional support we need to thrive—from immunity-enhancing zinc, vitamin C, and mushrooms to gut-protecting probiotics and energy-boosting B vitamins.

Good Green Vitality Bars are tasty multivitamin snack bars that consist of a powerful, plant-based formula that are packed with more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals, plus pre- and probiotics, enzymes, adaptogens and a comprehensive range of superfoods to support all areas of health. The great-tasting multivitamin bars are plant-based and made from a base of superfoods, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and they are fortified with a power-blend of essential nutrients. Every bite has what you need to support better digestion, healthier-looking skin, a more robust immune and nervous system, and a healthy lifestyle full of vitality. It’s a superfood bar that helps give you a nutritional boost in a handy pocket-sized bar. Now there is no excuse not to take your multi each day!

“While there’s no panacea for modern life, our nutritionally balanced Good Green Vitality Bars are a simple addition to your daily routine,” said Trevor Bolland, founder, and CEO of Nuzest Life.

“It’s more important than ever to prioritize your health and wellness, and to maintain a balanced diet to help you feel and perform at your best,” said Jonathan Edwards, Nuzest USA CEO. “This is one of the reasons more consumers are reaching for healthy, nutritious snacks that keep you energized throughout the day, rather than many other convenience foods that are less nutritionally optimal.”



