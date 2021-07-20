Company: Nuzest

Website: https://nuzest-usa.com/

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.90

Product Snapshot: Nuzest is excited to launch Good Green Vitality Multivitamin Bar, a nutritional super-boost for busy people on-the-go. The bars are plant-based and made from a base of superfoods, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and fortified with a power-blend of essential nutrients. A market first, Nuzest’s Good Green Vitality Multivitamin Bar contains 20+ vitamins and minerals, pre- and probiotics, enzymes, adaptogens, and a comprehensive range of superfoods to support your health while you’re on-the-go, including immunity, digestion, gut health, healthy aging, energy, and cognition.