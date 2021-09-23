CRB, an international business in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries, announced that it has hired Tammy McConaughy as the director of lean delivery.

McConaughy has 18 years of experience in the construction industry and 15 years of experience applying lean principles to capital projects. She joins CRB most recently from JE Dunn, where she was a senior lean specialist, focused on coaching and supporting teams in utilizing lean tools.

A Six Sigma black belt and certified national trainer with the Lean Construction Institute, Tammy provides industry classes on the topics of: Lean Project Delivery, The Business Case for Lean, Target Value Delivery, Big Room Mindset, Last Planner System, and Gemba Walks. She is also a contributing author to the LCI published book, Target Value Delivery: Practitioner Guidebook to Implementation.

McConaughy is based out of CRB’s Denver, Colorado office and reports to Mike Barrett, vice president of project delivery services. She will develop, facilitate and support CRB’s international lean design and construction programs.

“Tammy is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Mike Barrett, CRB’s vice president of project delivery services. “She will implement corporate initiatives and lead practical application trainings so that CRB’s project execution teams can use the latest lean practices to provide our clients with the many benefits of lean project delivery.”

Hiring McConaughy supports CRB’s commitment to lean delivery through its ONEsolution integrated project delivery approach.



