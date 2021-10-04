Company: B&G Foods Inc.

Website: www.ortega.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: Ortega has announced the launch of Ortega Mini Taco Slider Shells. Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are the perfect three-bite, fun way to enjoy and indulge in tacos for countless eating occasions. From game day appetizers and taco night party hors d'oeuvres to after school snacks and fun alternative dinner options, Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are perfect for kids and adults alike. Each box contains 18 mini taco shells and is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

"Ortega Mini Taco Slider Shells offer a new way for the entire family to customize and enjoy taco night," said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial oficer, B&G Foods. "We can't wait to see the unique occasions and recipes taco enthusiasts dish up, from savory to sweet, using this new category innovation. Sliders are such a popular trend, and now with our mini taco shells, taking advantage of this trend at home will be easier than ever. Consumers won't have to limit themselves and their taco fillings, with a smaller shell there's more opportunity to mix and match to create the ultimate taco experience."

Ortega Mini Taco Slider Shells mark the latest innovation from the Ortega® brand, which recently launched Ortega® Street Taco Crockpot Seasoning Mixes (available in Barbacoa, Carnitas, and Al Pastor) and Ortega Street Taco Sauces (available in Asada 3 Chile and Garlic, Tinga Chipotle Tomato Jalapeno, and Mojo Chile Lime).

For more information about Ortega products or Mexican meal inspiration, please visit www.ortega.com.