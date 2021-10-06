Company: ThinSlim Foods

Website: www.thinslimfoods.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: ThinSlim Foods has launched a variety of new products in its CooKETO line, including cookies, biscotti bites, and macarons.

ThinSlim Foods cookies are sure to impress with their soft, but slightly crumbly consistency that allow them to melt in your mouth or crunch if eaten frozen. Available in Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Vanilla Wafer, and Caramel. All varieties have an MSRP of $5.99.

Enjoy one of the most iconic Italian desserts with ThinSlim Foods line of biscotti bites, designed to have plenty of crunch combined with clever flavor profiles. Flavor offering include Chocolate Chip, Lightly Lemon, and Deep Chocolate, and they all retail for $5.99.

Take a trip to France, where you can find the influence behind ThinSlim Foods line of bite sized macarons perfect for those who enjoy the harmonious balance of crunch and smooth textures. Explore the wonders of this perfectly portioned delicacy in either Coconut or Chocolate. Both flavors retail for $5.99.



