Company: ThinSlim Foods

Website: www.thinslimfoods.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$4.99

Product Snapshot: The unofficial start of fall has already begun with America’s most popular seasonal flavored products flying off the shelves. ThinSlim Foods’ has a vast selection of high-fiber, gluten-free, and keto-friendly pumpkin spice flavored products just in time for the fall.

The pumpkin spice products include:

Pumpkin Spice Cloud Cakes (2-pack, $4.99): A revolutionary flavor from the ThinSlim Foods ovens that lets you indulge in something sweet with a kick of spice. The new recipe for their popular Cloud Cakes is twice as fluffy as the traditional sweets.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin ($2.49): A perfect fall pastry with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin. With only 40 calories, this gluten-free treat is sure to satisfy.

Pumpkin Spice Square ($2.49): ThinSlim Foods pumpkin spice squares have a subtle taste that is rather light and refreshing, even for people not traditionally excited the seasonal staple.

Consumers can find ThinSlim Foods on its website, as well as at major retailers like ShopRite, Kings, HEB, and Hy-Vee.



